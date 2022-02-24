Nana Acheampong is not getting enough publicity – FONA founder

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

The Founder of a group known as Fans of Nana Acheampong, Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor aka K-Lover has accused some DJs and management of hi life legend, Ernest Nana Acheampong of not doing much to push his music.



According to him, Nana Acheampong deserves huge publicity but his songs are not being played like his other colleagues in the music industry.



In a video available to kasapafmonline.com, K Lover noted that the musician has several quality songs that are not in the public domain due to the fact that his management is not doing enough to promote his songs and brand.



“Is it because Nana Acheampong is a calm person? I know he wouldn’t want to see me doing this but Nana, I am telling the truth. We can even demonstrate against Djs in Ghana and the management as well, he stated.



He disclosed that Whatsapp groups numbering 3 have been created including a Facebook page and group to promote the legend.



