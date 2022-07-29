Nana Aba mounts pressure on Akufo-Addo, Ursula as SIM card registration deadline approaches

Entertainment of Friday, 29 July 2022

Seasoned Ghanaian journalist and General Manager for GHOne Television, Nana Aba Anamoah has called on President Akufo-Addo and Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to rescind the decision to block unregistered SIM cards considering that many have not been able to register because they are yet to receive their Ghana Cards which is the only acceptable national identification card.



The SIM card registration is scheduled to end on July 31, 2022. The exercise which began on October 1, 2021, was originally scheduled to end on March 31, 2022. It was, however, extended to July 31, 2022, because many were yet to receive their Ghana Cards.



Although the narrative has not changed, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, has without mincing words stated that the deadline will not be extended for a second time.



She suggested that many people became reluctant to register their SIM when the deadline was extended.



But Nana Aba Anamoah has asserted in a series of tweets that it is totally unfair to Ghanaians who are yet to receive their Ghana Cards for no fault of theirs to have their sim cards blocked.



The veteran journalist is of the view that government can only take such decisions after it has supplied all Ghanaians with the Ghana Card.



Many haven’t received their Ghana cards because of delays at the NIA.



It’s not their fault that they haven’t been able to register their SIM cards.



It’ll be sad to deny them a fair chance to register. @UrsulaOw — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 27, 2022

You can’t guarantee access to everyone but you’re making it mandatory for everyone to register their sims with the Ghana card. @GhanaCard_NIA has monstrous challenges but have been mute over this.



Make this make sense!! — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 28, 2022

It’ll be a complete shame to deny people who have queued for months to get a Ghana Card access to their sims. @NAkufoAddo you promised to lead a listening government. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 28, 2022

