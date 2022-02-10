Nana Aba Anamoah tops Twitter trends amidst E-levy cake saga

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Popular media personalities, Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere are having a hard time on Twitter as several Ghanaians have launched scathing attacks at them.



The two journalists have suffered trolls from tweeps, after a tweet from GHOne’s official Twitter handle, backed the NPP’s claims that indeed the minority was responsible for Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s famous E-levy cake.



Majority leader, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has been heavily criticised on social media for his custom-baked E-levy birthday cake which was spotted at his 65th birthday party on Wednesday, February 10, 2022.



Ghanaians were disgusted by the Majority leader’s decision to celebrate his birthday with a cake that had ‘E-levy’ boldly scripted on it, especially, at a time when Ghanaians are vigorously kicking against the bill.



To calm the anger of Ghanaians or perhaps, shift blames, an NPP MP for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, alleged that the viral E-levy birthday cake was rather a surprise present from the Minority caucus in Parliament.



Shortly after his statements, GHOne TV’s official Twitter handle backed Mr. Kennedy Nyarko’s claims by sharing a post that read;



“Minority in parliament gifts Majority leader Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu a custom-baked E-levy cake as he marks his birthday. #GHOneNews#StarrNews#EIBDigital#E-levy.”



The post has since sparked controversies on Twitter which resulted in numerous attacks being thrown at Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere who are both widely noted as employees at the TV station.



Although the two are said to have been fighting back and blocking the Twitter accounts of the trolls, GHOne on the other hand has retracted its comments and rendered an official public apology.



GHOne has since deleted that particular tweet.



After Nana Aba’s nkwasiaawm all you will see NDC MPs or communicators at @GHOneTV @Starr1035Fm



Nana Aba has no respect for the 137 minority group in parliament and that they need to boycott that low standard station pic.twitter.com/HWwRfNybqb — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) February 9, 2022

This was nana Aba just yesterday, & today she just did what she preached against. So what if they take her on, would she pleased? pic.twitter.com/uPiWKt7OeN — Vawulence & Victims Support Unit (@KwesiMawusi) February 9, 2022

WO de3 kyeres3 gyimii noaa even Nana aba and her cartel have retracted this propaganda pic.twitter.com/vO1wIstxy9 — Ronaldo Back Home❤ (@nanaagyei99) February 9, 2022

When that PiMP girls prefect Nana Aba Anamoah's Old Trafford Photoshop pictures was trending n had issues with Tv3 some of us defended her with all our hearts. Today how will she feel fabricating stories against innocent people to make them go viral? The level of journalism errh — ????????????Nana Qwamena Ansah III™????️ (@AnsahQwamena) February 9, 2022

Kwabena Duffour should sack Nana Aba and Serwaa for posting that fake and misleading news.



It was deliberate,Nana Aba has a offer from Gabby Asaase radio,she wan tarnish the image of EIB Network.



SACK NANA ABA AND HER CARTEL — Sa__Dick OBE???????????? (@itz_Afellay) February 9, 2022