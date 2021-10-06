Nana Aba Anamoah shows her street fashion in new photos

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: www.ghbase.com

General Manager of GhOne Tv, Nana Aba Anamoah has decided to show followers her street fashion sense in her newest photographs.



Nana Aba has mostly been seen in office outfits and executive looks, hence seeing her in these kind of hip-pop-like fashion made her look quite different and young.



The newscaster and prominent journalist revealed that her niece DJ Gasmine influenced her to obtain the outfit and rocked it well. She looked like 18 in these clothes and beautiful as always.



Due to how good she looked in them, she got many applauding her for rocking them perfectly.



photos below;















