Nana Aba Anamoah’s sarcastic tweets about government's IMF move

Entertainment of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Aba Anamoah mocks government over IMF move



Nana Addo in 2016 promised never to engage the IMF



Oppong Nkrumah says the IMF move is to facilitate quick economic recovery



Ace Ghanaian journalist and General Manager for GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has jabbed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over its decision to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.



If readers would recall, in the run-up to the 2016 general elections in Ghana, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his team, when contesting for power, promised citizens to actualize a ’ Ghana beyond aid’.



The initiative meant that if elected into power, he would ensure the country would not depend on foreign aid and, as such, would never go to the IMF for support.



To remind the government of its ambitious promise while running for power, Nana Aba Anamoah made a cynical post on Twitter with the message “Ghana Beyond Aid.”



The president has ordered the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to start formal processes with the IMF to convey Ghana’s decision to engage the Fund.



A statement signed by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s information minister, reveals that the directive follows a telephone conversation between the president and the managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva.



The statement also hinted that the government’s engagement with the IMF is to ensure a quick economic recovery from the economic challenges induced by the COVD-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



“The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide a balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, parts of the statement added.



Check out Nana Aba Anamoah's post





Ghana Beyond Aid ❤️ — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 1, 2022

EAN/BOG