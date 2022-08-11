Nana Aba Anamoah's message to husbands with side chicks

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Men who can not help but defile their matrimonial beds have been admonished to at least have some respect for their innocent wives by keeping their mistresses, popularly known as side chicks, miles away from them and also desist from badmouthing their partners.



A tweet by broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah on Wednesday has gained traction among social media users who shared that men who are culprits do so just to win favours in the sight of their new lovers.



She wrote: "If you’re going to chase women, go ahead and do it. There’s absolutely no need to disgrace your wife to them."



Stories from cheating husbands sometimes feature them badmouthing the mother of their children to their side chicks. This translates to their lovers disrespecting or calling the wives of these sugar daddies to proudly announce their affair.



Check out the post below:







If you’re going to chase women, go ahead and do it.



There’s absolutely no need to disgrace your wife to them. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) August 10, 2022

OPD/BB