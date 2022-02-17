Nana Aba Anamoah's 'dream' for female MD for Ghana Airports comes true

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Aba Anamoah calls for the appointment of a female MD for Ghana Airports



Ghana Airports Company appoints Pamela Djamson-Tettey as new MD



Yaw Kwakwa resigns as MD for Ghana Airports ltd



Nana Aba Anamoah’s utmost wish for a female to be appointed as Managing Director for Ghana Airports has manifested as Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey has been handed the mantle.



Mrs. Djamson-Tettey was appointed to replace the immediate past MD, Yaw Kwakwa following his resignation, and she is expected to assume the position effective February 18, 2022.



This appears to be good news for Nana Aba Anamoah who has since been rooting for the appointment of a female MD in several instances on social media.



The popular television personality has always opted for a well-qualified woman to be appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Airport Company Ltd.



A day before Mrs. Pamela’s appointment, Nana Aba took reiterated her wish on Twitter.



“My agenda still dey oo. Female MD for Ghana Airport Company Ltd.”





My agenda still dey oo



Female MD for Ghana Airport Company Ltd.



???? — nana a. (@thenanaaba) February 16, 2022