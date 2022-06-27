Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Less than 10% expected E-Levy revenue realized



IMANI report reveals a vast reduction in electronic transfers



Government considering IMF?



Gabby Otchere-Darko’s disclosure that the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) which was implemented in May with the hope of turning the Ghanaian economy around, has generated less than GH¢60 million instead of GH¢600 million, has triggered many reactions with Nana Aba Anamoah resorting to a popular phrase.



The leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday; June 27, 2022, expressed concern about the government’s inability to garner the estimated revenue.



“After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar…”



“What options are open to government? The question should rather be: what option, if adopted, will re-inject investor confidence in our economy? Even if we find the $3-5 billion required, will that help? E-levy which was to have given us some 600m by now has done less than 60m,” Gabby’s tweets read.



Reacting to the tweet, Nana Aba Anamoah, a broadcaster and General Manager of GhOne TV said: “The chickens have come home to roost.”





