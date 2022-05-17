Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Achimota Forest brouhaha

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

On the back of reports that government has through an Executive Instrument (E.I), said Achimota Forest Reserve is no longer a forest reserve, various social media platforms have been inundated with reactions with many expressing disappointments in the Akufo-Addo administration for taking such an action.



Like other tweeps, Nana Aba Anamoah expressed shock over the development. The renowned broadcaster was reacting to a tweet by a colleague, Deede Tettey that recalled how President Akufo-Addo on March 1, 2022, declared June 10 as Green Ghana Day only to later issue an Executive Instrument on Cessation of Achimota Forest as a forest reserve.



On Tuesday evening, a document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource, making reference to an Executive Instrument, stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.



“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.



“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.





Achimota Forest too? Do some people want to own that too? Is that why they killed Samuel Afari Dartey's dream for the forest?#HandsOffAchimotaForest — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 17, 2022

How have we wronged you, Akufo-Addo? You gave Atewa to the Chinese, and now you want to desecrate Achimota? — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 17, 2022

