You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 06Article 1026952

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Nana Aba Anamoah jumps to the defense of Serwaa Amihere over Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s interview

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Aba Anamoah, acting General Manageress of GHOne Television Nana Aba Anamoah, acting General Manageress of GHOne Television


Click to read all about coronavirus →

The acting General Manager of GHOne Television, Nana Aba Anamoah, has defended Serwaa Amihere after her interview with Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Serwaa was subjected to ridicule online following her interview with the minister.

Internet trolls asserted she didn’t conduct much research before the interview commenced.

However, Nana Aba in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net believes Serwaa Amihere did a fantastic work.

The popular broadcaster advised the people joining the bandwagon to troll Serwaa Amihere to watch the full interview.

She wrote on Twitter:

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter