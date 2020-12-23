Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Nana Aba Anamoah blasts DKB for making a silly joke about her forehead

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian journalist and acting manager of GhOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has blasted hypocritical Ghanaian comedian, DKB over a silly joke he decided to make about her forehead.



In a post seen on her Twitter timeline, Nana Aba Anamoah called him a foolish man over his unnecessary silly comment made about her in a video.



In the video in question, DKB tried to react to Medikal’s appreciation gift to his boss Cris Waddle for all the things he has done for him over the years.



In the video of Medikal’s appreciation to Waddle, he gifted him a brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max and GHC 5000 to buy airtime.



Reacting to that, DKB said that Criss Waddle rather needs blood tonic to help him gain weight.



According to DKB, Criss Waddle lacks nothing but he looks like a dry fish with his hard body like Nana Aba Anamoah’s forehead.



This silly comment obviously didn’t sit well with Nana Aba as she has taken to Twitter to fire him by stating that he is f00lish.



Well, it is funny that DKB will continue to make such jokes in Ghana when he hardly takes anything negative about him online him likely.

