'Name the person who sent you' - Sista Afia issues ultimatum to bouncer who embarrassed her

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sista Afia addresses ‘macho man’ brouhaha



Sista Afia tackles Ghanaians



Sista Afia attacked over debt



Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia has issued an ultimatum to the macho man who humiliated her during an interview at the Accra FM studios.



Afia who firmly believes that the bouncer was acting on the orders of her enemies and nothing short, has asked him to unravel the identity of the persons who hired him.



One can recall that a bouncer (macho man) stormed the Accra FM premises, disrupted Sista Afia’s interview to demand payment to some services he once rendered to the singer.



“I am a security man but sometimes a bouncer. They contacted me for my services sometime back. I played the role of a bouncer at one of their events and I haven’t been paid since. My name is program and I decided to come here because I am convinced I will receive my money. I have tried several times to reach them after the event but to no avail,” the macho man earlier stated.



But giving a thorough explanation on the issue, Sista Afia during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz said;



“Where the issue has gotten to has become very tricky. I have given the person an ultimatum to reveal the identity of one who sent him. He should name the person who sent him because clearly he was sent. I don’t know him from Adam. I usually walk with six guys and clearly he isn’t a part of them.”



When the incident occurred, scores of individuals on social media earlier concluded that whole act is a complete prank.



They were of the view that Sista Afia pulled that very prank just to trend and promote her new single titled ‘Asuoden’ which features Kuami Eugene.



Tackling such rumours, Sista Afia said she has no hand in whatever transpired in the studio.



“People say it’s a stunt but I don’t blame them. I won’t embarrass myself like that all in the name of a publicity stunt. I won’t publicly embarrass myself like that, especially with something that has got to do with debt. Even now I still feel like I have been pranked.



When asked how the macho man maneuvered his way into the studio, Sista Afia said;



“I think he told the security men at Accra FM that he is my bouncer, that’s why he was allowed into the studio. He was there at the premises since 8pm. Whiles entering the studio, we saw him but the receptionist later came to inform us that the guy said he is a part of my team.”



Watch the video below



