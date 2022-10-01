Name Creative Arts School in Kumasi after Daddy Lumba – Austine Woode appeals

Music of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: nydjlive.com

Radio personality Austine Woode has admonished the government or state to name the yet-to-be-completed creative arts school in Kumasi after Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba.



Speaking on a Twitter Space organized on 29th September 2022 to celebrate the 58th birthday of Daddy Lumba born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Austine said creatives in the country have not been recognized by the state, especially when naming monuments and state edifices after Ghanaian personalities who distinguished themselves well in their field of endeavour.



The media personality said for what Daddy Lumba has achieved and for the many talents he has mentored whether by plan or otherwise, the musician deserved recognition hence his appeal.



He, therefore, appealed to the government or state to consider naming the creative arts school in Kwadaso, Kumasi as the DADDY LUMBA SCHOOL OF CREATIVE ARTS.



Austine ended by also appealing to government and corporate institutions to help invest in creative arts in Ghana because Tourism and Creative Arts have the potential to generate millions of jobs and foreign exchange for Ghana.



This he said will contribute massively to the Ghanaian economy as other countries.



The creative arts school is an initiative of the Akufo-Addo government and is managed by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts.