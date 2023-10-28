You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 10 28Article 1870727

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nakedness sells but music isn’t just about physical appearance – S3fa claims

S3fa S3fa

Afrobeats musician, S3fa has stated that doing music isn’t just about your physical appearance but it has to do with talent and hard work.

According to the Ghanaian singer and songwriter, sexuality sells but it shouldn’t be trashy because children are watching in the public space.

She told Amansan Krakye, the host “Sexuality sells but it shouldn’t be that trashy or very bad and you know that there is some sort of sexual appeal that’s very nice.

“There is some sexual appeal which is okay but there are some which are very exaggerated and we are working in a public space,” she added on Property FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com

“There are children watching us in the public space so it’s not everything that you put on the outside like that so people have a perception that sexuality sells.

“Music is not just about your physical appearance but it has to do with your talent and your hard work so you can be very sexual but then nothing will work for you,” S3fa claimed.

