Entertainment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Naira Marley blasts Instagram, claims he missed an opportunity because of them

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has blamed Instagram for making him miss a life-changing opportunity with American rapper, Diddy.


The 'Soapy' crooner took to the social media app to vent his displeasure whiles accusing them of distorting the notification system.


In a series of rants, he revealed how important people, like Diddy, mentioned him in a post and he had no idea because Instagram didn’t notify hi

According to Naira Marley, he missed an opportunity that could have been earned him a feature from Diddy.

Marley shared how the Top Request button on Instagram miraculously started working after he tried many times to know what was going on with his followers.

