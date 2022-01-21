Naf Kassi consoles victims of Apiate explosion

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: AlltunezGh DotCom, Contributor

Ghanian Highlife artiste, Nafisatu Kassim popularly known as Naf Kassi who is also from Bogoso has commiserated with the families who lost loved ones in yesterday’s explosive explosion at Apiate, a town around Bogoso in the western region, saying: “I feel your pain”.



17 people have so far been confirmed dead by the health officers in the area.



Over 59 others are being treated at the Hospitals in and around the Bogoso municipality for various injuries.



“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of those affected by last night's explosive explosion at Apiate near Bogoso. I feel their pain. In our own small way, let's all extend a helping hand to all those affected by the sad incident,” Naf Kassi tweeted.



Roads around the area have been closed for safety.



Apiate, a community in Prestea Huni-Valley have been destroyed when a mini cargo caring explosives exploded whiles the driver tried to save a motor rider.



Eyewitnesses said the fire that guttered the motorbike contributed to the explosion which has left many dead and scores injured.



