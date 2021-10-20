NaaKay of Nkasei fame re-emerges as Afro Yesus

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: Prince Fiifi Cudjoe, Contributor

NaaKay of the Hiplife duo Nkasei who made waves in the Ghanaian music industry with their authentic tune and talent is back again.



The hardworking artist who took up rapping from his secondary school days and never looked back is bent on bringing back the beauty in Ghanaian music.



NaaKay believes every youth must dare to do a lot when they have the energy hence as a preacher who follows his own words, he has decided not to sleep after producing hits after hits but to do more for the generations yet to come. This time, he has decided to do it solo and under the brand, Afro Yesus.



According to the talented artist, the change of name was necessitated when he had a spiritual experience that changed his entire perception on life. Thus, he has decided to inculcate these changes in his come back. Afro Yesus as he is known now believes that names have a purpose thus, he had to change his name to reflect his purpose for coming back and doing music again and by far, demonstrating what he represents. He further explained that, Afro represents his African background and the Yesus which is from Yesu, represents someone who is enlightened.





Afro Yesus stated that he is currently working on a 25-track album which will be released in the third quarter of next year. However, an EP will be released in January to deal with the long wait. The EP according to him will go a long way to throw more light on the differences between Naakay of Nkasei and Afro Yesus.



He heightened the delight of his fans by assuring them to expect a lot of good vibes and positive energy in his music. He outlined that he will release songs that deal with hardship in our everyday lives, as humans; and soulful lyrics that touches the deeper core of who we really are.



The artist hail from Elmina in the central region of Ghana and had his tertiary education at Takoradi Polytechnic where he had his HND in accounting. It is worth noting that the talented artist once taught at Harvard College laying emphasis to his versatility as a person.



Afro Yesus (Then NaaKay) along with his longtime partner, shy produced amazing albums under Nkasei such as “Bisa”, “Nsenkyireni” and “Action”. These albums saw the duo, trending on all available spaces in the country. Their songs remain relevant and a good source of entertainment even till date. Songs like 'Nkuro Eduro', 'Alogo Springi','Shake your Wele Wele Wele', "Monkey", "Eko Mamo" and "Ashesh3" and “Tuobodom” are still fresh in the minds of fans even after decades.



This goes a long way to explain the nature and quality of songs Afro Yesus is capable of putting together.



The award-winning artist is definitely an amazing artist to look out for especially with his renewed determination to do more.