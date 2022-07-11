NYA shares lead single 'D4M' off upcoming EP

Music of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

With the release of her new single, ‘D4M’ (Dance for Me), Ghanaian-Canadian songstress, NYA is ready for more after a solid run with her debut EP, "Euphoria Vol. I".



'D4M' produced by Monimakesmusic, a dance tune, includes the hypnotic sounds of Afrobeat and Jazz rhythms tied together with NYA's harmonic vocals as she shows additional depths of her musical genius.



This song serves as a reminder that life in the tropics is always fun and upbeat.



'D4M' sets the tone for her EP series' sequel, the next step in building a deeper connection with her fans (new and old), as well as showcasing her sound's evolution. Vibe out and see you on August 19th for "Euphoria Vol. II".



