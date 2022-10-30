You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 30Article 1653095

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NSMQ 2022: Triumphant entry as Dr. Ofori Sarpong chauffeurs ‘winning PRESEC contestants’ to school

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

CEO of the Special Group of Companies Dr. Ofori Sarpong, cruising with the PRESEC NSMQ contestants play videoCEO of the Special Group of Companies Dr. Ofori Sarpong, cruising with the PRESEC NSMQ contestants

It appears that the Special Group of Companies CEO, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, is still basking in the proud moments of being a past student of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC).

PRESEC Legon was crowned winners of the just-ended 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz competition (NSMQ).

After flying all the way to Kumasi to support and boost the morale of the contestants all through the competition, the popular business mogul has again been spotted giving them the royal treatment to climax the day.

In a video making rounds on social media, Dr. Ofori Sarpong offered to be the driver for the two contestants who stood in his convertible Rolls Royce as they stormed the PRESEC, Legon, school premises.

They made their way into the compound amidst cheers and a rousing welcome from students who lined up right at the school’s entrance.

The boys lifted high their trophy and their school’s flag whiles responding to the cheers from the crowd.

Watch the video below





EB/BOG