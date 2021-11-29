NSMQ 2021: Fun facts about Keta SHTS's Francisca Lamini

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Francisca Lamini, the only female finalist of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has been applauded for her exceptional performance at the just ended competition.



As a section of the public celebrates young and intelligent Francisca who represented her school Keta Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in the competition, GhanaWeb brings to you interesting facts about this young champ.



First female student from Keta to reach the finals of NSMQ



Francisca is among the squad to grant Keta Senior High Technical School their first entry into the finals of the competition.



The school placed third. Presbyterian Boys Secondary School came second while Prempeh College won the competition for the 5th time.



First female contestant in the NSMQ finals in the last 8 years



For the past 8 years, no female student has made it to the finals of the competition. Records show that until Francisca made it to the last stage of the competition, only male students had competed in the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz.



Scored 8As in NOV-DEC



Francisca Lamini has an enviable academic success as she has excelled in all stages of her education.



While in her second year at Keta SHTS, she sat as a private candidate for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and scored As in all her core and elective subjects.



Although the competition has ended, Miss Lamini continues to enjoy public and media attention. Several others have also awarded her with cash prizes for her performance at the 2021 NSMQ.