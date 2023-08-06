NPP primaries: Deputy Tourism Minister files nomination for Ayensuano parliamentary contest

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has officially submitted his nomination forms to vie for the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Ayensuano Constituency, located in the Eastern Region.



Accompanied by a significant gathering of supporters, including party officials, traditional leaders, celebrities, and residents, Mark Okraku-Mantey's submission garnered enthusiastic backing from the constituency.



Among the notable celebrities present was the award-winning musician, Trigmatic, who stood in support of the Deputy Minister.



Known for his notable contributions in the tourism and creative arts sector, Mark Okraku-Mantey pledged to extend his dedication to the overall development of the Ayensuano Constituency. His key focuses include enhancing infrastructure, creating employment opportunities, and ensuring the provision of quality education and healthcare services to the constituents.



As a testament to his commitment, Mark Okraku-Mantey donated a generous sum of GHS10,000 towards the construction of a party office in Ayensuano.



With these initiatives and more, he has instilled a sense of confidence in his supporters and the people of Ayensuano, who are eager and prepared to throw their full support behind him as he seeks to represent the constituency in parliament.



The NPP primaries are scheduled to take place in November 2023.