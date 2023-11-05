NPP presidential primaries: I wish Kennedy won because we need some level of heat in Ghana – Mr Logic

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Artist manager and entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, has expressed his belief that it would have been better if Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, had won the NPP primaries held on November 4, instead of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking as a pundit on UTV's United Showbiz program, Mr Logic stated that Ghana currently needs some level of intensity to drive the country forward, and as a result, someone like Kennedy Agyapong would have been the better choice for the 2024 elections.



He said, "In fact, I wish Hon. (referring to Kennedy Agyapong) had won because where Ghana is now, we need some level of heat to shake the system, but I'm hoping that Bawumia will be able to make that change."



The artist manager also believes that the MP should have been chosen as the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer to contend against a formidable opponent like former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.



He emphasized that it's a significant concern and he's disheartened because the former president is a formidable candidate that people like Dr. Bawumia may struggle to compete with in elections.



"My biggest concern and the reason why I'm disheartened Hon. didn't win is who we are up against, John Mahama. John Mahama is a formidable force. Mahama is not to be underestimated; if you're in a competition with Mahama, you should understand that it's not a joke. This is a candidate who contested with Nana, the president, and came very close to winning. Here, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a vice who is going to face Mahama, who is well-established in this particular race for a long time; that's my fear because even within the party, people have their differences," he said.



Mr. Logic acknowledges that he appreciates Dr. Bawumia's qualities, but he believes that breaking the eight-year cycle for the NPP in 2024 won't be easy for the party, which is why he thinks Kennedy Agyapong would have been a better choice for the NPP.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share.



The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.



