NPP never spent money on our Dubai trip – Jeneral Ntatia

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Jeneral Ntatia, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, Prince David Osei, Jessica Williams and others were celebrities who endorsed NPP. These celebs were all over during the campaign season ahead of the 2020 general elections.



They became the talk of town when they teamed up to campaign for NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan and President Akufo Addo.



Just after the NPP won the elections, they travelled to Dubai. Their actions were criticized by Ghanaians as some called them hypocrites. Whereas some also tag them as betrayals. Many people had indicated they are being paid by the NPP for the work done.



In an interview with Sammy Kay, Jeneral Ntatia has refuted all those claims of NPP sponsoring them. He indicated that the New Patriotic Party never spent any money on their Dubai trip.



According to him, he had great expection from the NPP hence the reason he campaigned for them. He added that it is rather unfortunate that the expectations he had for the government had not yet materialised. That notwithstanding, Jeneral revealed he is still hopeful that things might change for better days to come.



When asked by blogger Sammy Kay about whether he has any regret about his decision, he said no. He explained that in his life, he does not regret about decisions he has made. Rather, he learns from it therefore he will take his decision taken in good faith.



Jeneral Ntatia revealed that after the 2020 elections, an individual sponsored their trip to Dubai and not NPP. He further explained that if the NPP had proposed a travelling sponsorship for them, he would have chosen USA and not Dubai. Hence, people should just stop saying things they don’t know.