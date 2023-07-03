NPP lost Assin North because executives went chasing girls, partying – Michael Afrane alleges

Entertainment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist and Kumawood actor, Michael Afrane has attributed the victory of James Gyakye Quayson in the just-ended Assin North by-election to the commitment and loyalty of party members and executives who were assigned various roles in the constituency.



“Some NPP executives came to Assin North to satisfy their feelings by sleeping with ladies in the various hotel rooms and not to canvass for votes for their candidate,” he alleged.



Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he explained that “When NDC executives and members were on grounds campaigning massively for James Gyakye Quayson, some NPP executives were doing ‘point and kill’ of ladies”



“Though the NPP executives and their campaign team couldn’t campaign massively for their candidate Charles Opoku because they didn’t have any message for the people of Assin, bad luck was part of what caused their defeat,” Michael Afrane told Osei Kwadwo.



“We went to Assin North because of the by-election and campaigned for our parliamentary candidate but some NPP executives were changing sex positions in their hotel rooms instead of going on grounds to campaign for victory” he added.



“When you are going for a war, you have to remember that you have to be strong both physically and spiritually… so you need a clean soul to win the war but not to sleep with ladies. It got to a point, some NPP members including their executives were teasing us (NDC members) when they see us going to do a campaign for James Gyakye Quayson because they thought they had won the election already,” he observed.



According to him, leading members of the NPP went on womanising sprees and not on a campaign for a candidate to win the polls.



“How can you win this crucial election when some of your leaders are in hotels changing sex positions? How can you win elections when your leaders are not on grounds to do campaign, but rather chilling with ladies in popular pubs?” he asked.



