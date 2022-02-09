NPP has the men but some of them are comedians - Nana Aba Anamoah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

NPP have the men for the job, Nana Aba



Nana Aba calls out corrupt NPP appointees



Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah has called out some appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa for their woeful performance in office.



Nana Aba has described underperforming appointees under the New Patriotic Patry as "comedians".



In a tweet dated February 8, she wrote: "The men dier they have. A few of them, however, want to be comedians but it’s not working. Their jokes are not nice."



Her comment was in reaction to a handler, @glacier_boy_ who suggested that NPP after bragging to have 'the men' who can transform the country have rather witnessed most of their officials committing blunders.



"Argh! So these are the men the NPP claimed to have had? Ghana be retrogressing each and everyday. You abandon road tolls that fetch you at least Ghc200,000 a day to washrooms? Argh!"



His frustration was on the back of a claim by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, who have suggested that all toll booths currently not in use should be converted into washrooms.



According to Nana Aba, the ruling party have 'the men" however, some bad nuts among them are the ones making their party unpopular.



The Minister interacting with the media after addressing the leadership of the Association of Road Contractors on February 7 said: "We have come up with suggestions, we even want to refurbish all those toll booth structures to provide the proper and decent washrooms, for instance, the use by motorists so that we advise them to desist from the practice that we see, you will find out or you see cars stopping indiscriminately and people getting out to 'wee wee."



Mr Amoako-Atta has received backlash for his 'poor thought' with others calling for his resignation.



