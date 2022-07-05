NPP claims to have failed with swag - KSM on IMF bailout

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Media personality, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, alias KSM, has slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over their mismanagement of the economy forcing Ghana to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



KSM in a series of tweets mocked the party for attempting to paint a better picture of themselves despite their abysmal performance in government.



He noted that the NPP criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when former President John Dramani Mahama in 2015 approached the IMF to help revive the collapsing economy. He observed that the NPP tagged Mahama as a failure and promised to do better when voted into office.



Fast forward to 2022, NPP communicators in their political gimmicks have rebranded the IMF loan into something positive for the nation.



In a tweet on July 4, KSM charged the ruling party to accept that they have failed the good people of Ghana.



He wrote: "The NPP says it is BETTER than the NDC. The NDC failed miserably and went to the IMF. The NPP is going to the IMF but this time, it is a BETTER failure. If you will fail, FAIL WITH SWAG."



In a separate post, he added: "I have great ADMIRATION for anyone who promises a MOUNTAIN and delivers a PEBBLE. Yet has the BOLDNESS to proclaim that the PEBBLE is BIGGER than any MOUNTAIN. My respects."



On July 1, 2022, the President in a letter signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah instructed the Finance Minister to commence engagement with IMF.



The letter indicated that the IMF support will provide “balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently, the Russia-Ukraine crisis.”



The NPP says it is BETTER than the NDC. The NDC failed miserably and went to the IMF.

The NPP is going to the IMF but this time, it is a BETTER failure. If you will fail, FAIL WITH SWAG. ???? — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) July 4, 2022

I have great ADMIRATION for anyone who promises a MOUNTAIN and delivers a PEBBLE. Yet has the BOLDNESS to proclaim that the PEBBLE is BIGGER than any MOUNTAIN. My respects ???????? — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) July 2, 2022

The UNDISPUTED "SOLID TEAM" IS NOW IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE IMF. THE TEAM IS EVEN MORE SOLID ???????? — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) July 1, 2022

