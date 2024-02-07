NPP, NDC politicians fight for their ‘pockets’ not Ghanaians - KK Fosu

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Ghanaian musician, Kwame Kaakyire Fosu popularly known as KK Fosu has stated that politicians who belong to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) do not seek the interest of Ghanaians as they claim.



According to him, politicians who are affiliated with the two most dominant political parties in Ghana are concerned about their parochial interests rather than the general well-being of Ghanaians.



He stated that members of the NPP and NDC do not fight the country but rather their “pocket” to satisfy their desires not that of the citizens.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, KK Fosu noted that he does not support NPP Or NDC because they don’t have the interest of the nation at heart.



This is how the conversation panned out between Abeiku Santana and KK Fosu during the interview.



Abeiku Santana: You said you fight for Ghana so what do NPP and NDC fight for? Is it satan?



KK Fosu: No, they fight for their pockets, most of them don’t fight for Ghana.



Abeiku Santana:That’s not fair because they are all fighting for the nation.



Concerns have been raised about the dominance of NPP and NDC in Ghana’s political system as cases of corruption continue to surge in the country amid the economic hardship facing Ghanaians.



