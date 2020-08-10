Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

NPP, NDC are all the same; i'll serve as independent candidate - Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson has reiterated that she has political ambitions because she is hoping to serve Ghanaians within the political apparatus of the country.



The actress cum producer has, however, stated that she is not hoping to join any of the major political parties because they all the same. " I will be as an independent candidate," she said but added that "maybe things will change in the future, I don't know".



Yvonne Nelson who is certain on becoming a politician to serve said it is for that purpose that she went to back to school to acquire Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy from GIMPA.



Speaking with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio about her life, career and political ambition, the mother of one also stated that "what Mahama did during the election year, NPP is doing the same thing so they are all the same".



Speaking on her recent comments about hate in the Ghanaian movie industry, Yvonne mentioned again that people hate and explaining why, she said: " I think people can't stand greatness, they want to be those winning but I am doing this for Ghana".



According to the 'Fix Us' producer, she is not bothered about the hate because "it stated when I got into the industry from people talking behind back to the ban so it is something that I am use it".





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.