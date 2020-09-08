Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: GH Base

NDC better wire me money for using my song at their manifesto launch without my knowledge - Worlasi

Rapper Worlasi is asking the NDC to pay him for using his song

Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter Worlasi has accused the NDC of using his song at their manifesto presentation without his consent.



The National Democratic Congress used the “Mawena” hitmaker's song dubbed “One life” at their manifesto launch and it seems he is not pleased with their actions at all.



In a video posted by Worla on his twitter page, he addressed the fact that he didn’t sign off for any political party to use his song for their political activities so he doesn’t comprehend why the NDC will go out of their way to do exactly that.



He also stated that the party run by John Dramani Mahama should compensate him for their actions.



He said; “NDC, you didn’t help me make my music. You did not help me in any way in my life for me to create good music. I am not part of your manifesto so please do the right thing. Make sure you make to me the necessary payments. Do what is right and start wiring the money.”



Worlasi also urged his fan base “worlarmy” not to rest until the payments have been made to him and his management.?



Watch video below:





