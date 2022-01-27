You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 27Article 1454863

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC, NPP gurus storm Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s one week celebration

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

NDC's Joshua Akamba and NPP's Nana B in the shot play videoNDC's Joshua Akamba and NPP's Nana B in the shot

Politicians mourn Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father

NDC, NPP politicians commiserate with Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger holds memorial service for late father

NDC’s National Organizer, Joshua Akamba, and NPP’s Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) graced Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s one-week celebration held in Accra on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The top members of the two political opponents trooped into the event grounds at different times to commiserate with the comedienne.

As the event was ongoing, Afia Schwarzenegger ended up in the company of both politicians who tried to console her during the event.

One can recall that Afia declared her full support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo during the 2020 general elections after ditching the National Democratic Congress.

Prior to her decision to cross carpet in 2020, she had a good relationship with former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

Watch the video below