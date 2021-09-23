You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 09 23Article 1364305

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

NAM1 side-chick rumour spoiling my market; Dangote could be eyeing me - Michy

Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend, Shatta Michy, has denied dating Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1).

Michy, told Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5FM’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo on Thursday, 23 September 2021, that: “I’m known for being a ride-or-die chick,” adding that she is aware of the rumour going around that she is dating NAM1 but there was nothing like that.

“He’s a married man,” she retorted, adding: “I did not leave somebody to come and be somebody’s side chick”.

She, however, admitted: “We’ve met but we don’t even have, like a relationship or close friendship. No. It’s mainly business.”

Michy noted that such rumours were normal since she is now single.

“I’m single, so, they are allowed to match-make me with whoever. It’s alright, just that you are spoiling my market,” she said in jest.

Asked by Nana Romeo what she meant by such rumours spoiling her market, Michy answered: “I’m single. I’m now looking”.

“Maybe Dangote is there; single and spying and you people are tagging me with people. Calm down”, she urged.

“If someone sweeps me off my feet, you’ll know but for now, if somebody says they are dating me, they are dating themselves. I’m nobody’s girlfriend”, she insisted.

