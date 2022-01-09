Mzgee finally tells why she resigned from Media General

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Media icon Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah popularly known as MzGee has finally spilled out the reason behind her resignation from Media General (TV3).



Speaking on “Diwolane Mu” show on KasapaFM on January 6, 2022, MzGee said she intends to handle her business all by herself.



MzGee who worked with the Media General for a period of two years said she won't be affected by her resignation.



“I woke up one day and I realized I can make money for myself, by myself and do stuff on my own to help people as well as grow my brand. But I will go back on screen after building my brand,” she stated.



MzGee joined TV3 in 2019 after exiting Multimedia Company Limited (Joy News and Hitz FM.)



She hosted Simply Showbiz, an entertainment show on TV3 and Showbuzz on 3 FM during her two years stay with the media house.



MzGee’s resignation was confirmed in a statement signed by the Group Head, Corporate Affairs at the media house, Christopher Koney with a farewell wish.



The renowned journalist indicated that, if things don’t go on as planned she will go back into working with another media house.