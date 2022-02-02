Mzbel threatens to divulge insults some celebrities sent her

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel insists she doesn't owe anyone any explanation



Mzbel loses father



Mzbel finally reveals who she addressed as ‘Mr President'



Ghanaian presenter cum artiste, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has dared to disclose some insults and threats she received from some of her industry colleagues.



In an Instagram post she shared on February 1, 2022, she mentioned that she is tired of threats she has been receiving after she made posts addressed to ‘Mr President’.



“I don’t owe anyone an explanation. I’m doing this out of respect and for peace of mind to mourn my late father! Enough of the threats and insults or I will start posting them here with your phone numbers revealed. Mr. President (Bice) sorry I didn’t listen,” she said.



At the time Mzbel made the post about 'Mr. President', a section of the public wondered who the post was targeted.



After weeks of sharing the post, Mzbel has explained that “When I said Mr President I meant my former boss, not JM and Not Nana Addo but some of my own people who are pained for whatever reason chose to attack me, so I can be crucified once again!"



In January, Mzbel trended on social media when she shared a post asking ‘Mr. President’ to do the needful or risk being exposed."



She threatened that failure on the part of ‘Mr President’ to make payment to her after six years would result in dire consequences.



“Mr. President, I've been humble, considerate, quiet, and patient enough, so stop using this "Papanpo" issue as an excuse to punish me! When I have to chase people for what they owe me it gets ugly! Be a man of your word... it’s been almost 6years already!”



Meanwhile, Mzbel is mourning her father. Her intention to hold a 'huge funeral' for him despite being a Muslim has faced stiff opposition.



