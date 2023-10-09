Mzbel explains why there’s very little collaboration between female artistes in the industry

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2023

Ghanaian singer Mzbel has addressed the challenges faced by female artists in the music industry, noting that they tend to collaborate less frequently than male artists, despite the industry being male-dominated.



In an interview on Joy Prime, she recounted her attempts to collaborate with other female artists, which often didn't materialize because they didn't show up.



"Mostly, we like to do it solo. I don't know why. I've tried several times to get some girls to work with, and they'll always give you excuses, but they never showed up. But when you call the guys, they're willing to come," she explained.



Mzbel remains optimistic about the future of female singers in the industry. She believes that by opening up to collaborations and working together like their male counterparts, female artists can achieve great success in the music world.



She also hinted at a potential collaboration with Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy adding that her team has been in contact with both Burna Boy and Don Jazzy regarding possible features. She expressed confidence that these collaborations are in the works and may come to fruition soon.



"I've always been trying so hard to get Burna Boy to work with. If I get him or not, I'm trying to get Don Jazzy to work with me. So, fingers crossed. My team and theirs are in touch... Hopefully, it's 70/30 from the way it looks now. So, something from Nigeria and Mzbel may come out soon," she said.



