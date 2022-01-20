Mzbel deletes tweet that cautioned ‘Mr. President’ over ‘Papa No’ saga, shares another

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel causes stir with message to 'Mr. President'



Mzbel cautions 'Mr. President'



Musician deletes controversial post



Barely hours after Mzbel made a post to implicate a yet-to-be-identified ‘Mr. President’, the musician has taken down the tweet.



It is unclear why she deleted the post. While people are eager to find out the circumstances that led to the deletion of the controversial tweet, the musician has made another post taunting her target.



“I think I'm very good at manipulating certain types of people’s emotions”, she laughed and added: “I'm not responsible for how you’re feeling and thinking now, you made that choice.”



The tweet, made on Wednesday, has evoked insults from tweeps with many cautioning Mzbel to tread cautiously.



Mzbel once again became a subject for discussion on social media when she made a post asking ‘Mr. President’ to do the needful or risk being exposed. While the identity of the ‘Mr President’ is unknown yet, Mzbel indicated that there is a debt to settle.



She warned that failure on the part of ‘Mr President’ to make payment would result in dire consequences.



“Mr. President, I've been humble, considerate, quiet, and patient enough, so stop using this "Papanpo" issue as an excuse to punish me! When I have to chase people for what they owe me it gets ugly! Be a man of your word.... it’s been almost 6years already!”



‘Papa No’ saga



In 2020, Mzbel and actress Tracey Boakye locked horns over an unnamed ‘sponsor’ who they both referred to as ‘Papa No’. Tracey Boakye, an actress cum film producer launched scathing attacks on Mzbel over their relationship with the unknown married man said to be a politician.



Speculations were rife that the ‘Papa No’, an Akan phrase translated as ‘the man’ at the center of the controversy was a former president but Mzbel in an interview at the time stated that her preference cannot be the same as Tracey’s.



“Honestly, I have no odea the kind of man Tracey Boakye is talking about”, Mzbel said in an interview with Graphic Showbiz. “The men I date are not her type and I wonder why she would say she has snatched my boyfriend from me."



“My man likes slim ladies and she is not slim. If she claims she has taken over my boyfriend who provides everything for her, why is she still o not okay but saying things that I have no idea about?” a puzzled Mzbel asked.







