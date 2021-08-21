Mzbel announces break from social media

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Popular Ghanaian singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has announced her decision to take a break from social media until further notice.



Not mentioning what necessitated her decision, the ‘Awosome’ hitmaker took to her Instagram page on August 20, 2021, to write “Taking a break from social media, all is well and I will be back soon. Keep shining y’all.”



Wallowing in confusion, some fans who seemed disturbed about her abrupt decision trooped under her post to question her pronouncement.



While some are speculating that she might be going through some rough times, others have encouraged Mzbel on her decision.



It can be recalled that actress cum socialite, Efia Odo also announced a social media break in a bid to preserve her mental health after jabs were thrown at her following her #Fixthecountry advocacy.



“I will like to take this time to let you all know that I’m going on a hiatus. My mental health is at stake at the moment. My love for this country and humanity has turned into something else I am not, political. I am of peace and equality. My heart and intentions are as pure as gold. Things are too heavy for me right now. Take care,” she wrote on social media some time ago.



