‘Mzbel and I had our issues months before it even came out’ - Iona Reine

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Iona Reine details why bloggers sniffed she had an issue with Mzbel



Iona Reine narrates how her relationship with Mzbel turned sour



Iona Reine parts ways with Mzbel



Upcoming Ghanaian dancehall singer cum midwife, Iona Reine, in an interview disclosed why bloggers sniffed she had issues with Mzbel months after they had their differences.



According to her, she came to the realisation she wasn’t needed anymore when Mzbel made a statement on UTV about sacking everyone around her.



She made this statement on Youtuber, Arnold’s channel.



“Mzbel and I had our issues months before it even came out. I think she went to UTV and she was running an interview, and usually, when they ask her to talk about she will say, she is my daughter but for the first time, she said I don’t want people around so I have sacked everyone around me and things like that.



“Yes, that’s what she said on UTV. So you know it is usual for bloggers to go and find out what happened. People will start snooping around and im sure she also has friends. If she is disappointed in me she is going to talk to her friends about it and friends have friends,” she said.



The controversial singer is noted for her sexually suggestive ways of dressing and promoting music.



Iona, who was formerly managed by Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, parted ways with her sometime in 2020.



The upcoming artiste recently established a strong bond with controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel’s nemesis.



She rose to fame by touting herself as the late Ebony Reigns' lookalike.