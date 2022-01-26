You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 26Article 1454446

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Mzbel and I had our issues months before it even came out’ - Iona Reine

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Iona reveals how bloggers sniffed she wasn't in good terms with Mzbel Iona reveals how bloggers sniffed she wasn't in good terms with Mzbel

Iona Reine details why bloggers sniffed she had an issue with Mzbel

Iona Reine narrates how her relationship with Mzbel turned sour

Iona Reine parts ways with Mzbel

Upcoming Ghanaian dancehall singer cum midwife, Iona Reine, in an interview disclosed why bloggers sniffed she had issues with Mzbel months after they had their differences.

According to her, she came to the realisation she wasn’t needed anymore when Mzbel made a statement on UTV about sacking everyone around her.

She made this statement on Youtuber, Arnold’s channel.

Mzbel and I had our issues months before it even came out. I think she went to UTV and she was running an interview, and usually, when they ask her to talk about she will say, she is my daughter but for the first time, she said I don’t want people around so I have sacked everyone around me and things like that.

“Yes, that’s what she said on UTV. So you know it is usual for bloggers to go and find out what happened. People will start snooping around and im sure she also has friends. If she is disappointed in me she is going to talk to her friends about it and friends have friends,” she said.

The controversial singer is noted for her sexually suggestive ways of dressing and promoting music.

Iona, who was formerly managed by Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, parted ways with her sometime in 2020.

The upcoming artiste recently established a strong bond with controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel’s nemesis.

She rose to fame by touting herself as the late Ebony Reigns' lookalike.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

A file photo of NABCO trainees at the Black Star Square

All NABCO trainees asked to vacate post - Chieftaincy Ministry

Sportsleading sports icon

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu has warned me against telling him to play for Ghana - Alhaji Grusah reveals

Businessleading business icon

Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, Kofi Amoabeng, Ato Forson and Michael Nyinaku

BoG clean-up: OSP goes after persons behind banking sector alleged 'rot'

Africaleading africa news icon

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya met the Guinea national team ahead of the 2021 AFCON

Colonel Mamady forgives Guinea players for AFCON exit but wants a refund of budget - Report

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The writer, Bassing Kamaldeen

Coup d'etats in Africa: Legal effects on the structure of a state