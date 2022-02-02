Mzbel addresses rumours that her father died a poor man

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel eulogizes late father, calls him wealthy



Critics assert Mzbel’s late father was poor



Mzbel mourns father



Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has shot down rumours that her late father suffered from extreme poverty prior to his death.



Earlier, when the house in which Mzbel’s father was laid in state went viral, some persons were not enthused about the state of the building as they asserted that it was extremely below the singer’s standard.



Mzbel was criticized for living lavishly while her father wallowed in poverty after social media users chanced upon videos from the funeral.



Mzbel’s nemesis, Diamond Appiah, was also reported to have thrown shades at her and alleged that her father lived in an uncompleted house at Chorkor, a suburb of Accra.



“It’s the uncompleted building in which he lived. Anaa wose Chorkor. So somebody is an orphan now. Ei God is good oo. Back to sender paahn nie. Chorkor Orphan in the building. What they wish for us will be their portion,” she earlier wrote on her Instagram story.



But responding to all these, Mzbel said her father died a rich man.



The ‘E dey be’ crooner said her late father lived at Gbawe for over 20 years and not Chokor as some people have claimed.



“My father was the one who introduced all of us to Gbawe. He has lived there almost all his life. He lived there for 20 years and has built his houses there. If my father had not died, I wouldn’t have known he is a wealthy man. He is a well-to-do man,” she stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Watch the video below.



