Entertainment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

MzVee shows off her dad in new video

Ghanaian songstress, MzVee has shown off her dad publicly for the first time.

MzVee shared a video of her father, Efo Ernest Cudjoe Hamenoo-Kpeda, who is marking his birthday today.

MzVee in the video sighted by Zionfelix.net questioned if her followers have sexy dads.

“Is your Daddy sexy,” she queried.

MzVee captioned the video: “Happy birthday to the most stubborn man I know.. my dad! Efo Ernest Cudjoe Hamenoo-KPEDA !!! You bad!”

Happy Birthday to Efo!

Watch the video below.

