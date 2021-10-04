You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 04Article 1371850

MzVee’s mum melts hearts as she sings her daughter’s ‘Vanity’ song

Songstress, MzVee and mother Songstress, MzVee and mother

The mother of Ghanaian songstress, MzVee, has melted hearts as she sings her daughter’s ‘Vanity’ song.

In a video Zionfelix.net has come across, Madam Florence Hameeno-Kpeda sang MzVee’s song from her heart.

The video shared by MzVee was beautiful and the bond between them is lovely.

Other family members of MzVee also sang along.

They were full of smiles while singing the song which featured Kelvyn Boy.

This shows that MzVee’s family members are in love with her song and support whatever she does.

Watch the video below.