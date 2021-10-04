MzVee’s mum melts hearts as she sings her daughter’s ‘Vanity’ song

Entertainment of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

The mother of Ghanaian songstress, MzVee, has melted hearts as she sings her daughter’s ‘Vanity’ song.



In a video Zionfelix.net has come across, Madam Florence Hameeno-Kpeda sang MzVee’s song from her heart.



The video shared by MzVee was beautiful and the bond between them is lovely.



Other family members of MzVee also sang along.



They were full of smiles while singing the song which featured Kelvyn Boy.



This shows that MzVee’s family members are in love with her song and support whatever she does.



Watch the video below.



