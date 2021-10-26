MzVee recounts her longevity in music industry

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Reggae/Dancehall sensation Vera Hamenoo Kpeda popularly known as MzVee in entertainment circles has narrated her ten-year journey in the Ghanaian music industry.



In an interview with Chelsy Sey on ‘Ryse N Shyne’ on Y 107.9 FM, She explained that her positive and negative experiences in the music industry have brought her this far which has increased her self confidence and given her the opportunity to meet amazing people.



"Thinking about it, my lows have brought me this far, so I can’t even complain and highs have been that I have just grown into myself a bit, the confidence is there, the music is more matured, yeah, I’m just loving everything I’m doing, the exposure is great, I’m meeting amazing people, just learning from them and my pocket is full."



Speaking on how lucrative the music industry had been, she mentioned that it got more lucrative when her music career was at its peak and not lucrative when she started music.



"No, there is a start and middle, the start is not lucrative but as you go and people get to know you and you get work coming your way, yeah, things look good in the bank. I am a natural, independent, hardworking girl you know."



She finally disclosed that there were a series of planned activities to celebrate her 10 year anniversary in the music industry.