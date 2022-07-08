MzVee laments the high cost of living in Ghana

Entertainment of Friday, 8 July 2022

Sensational Ghanaian singer, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda but popularly known as MzVee, has complained about the high cost of living in Ghana.



The award-winning singer, in an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, explained that, comparatively, she spends more money on fuel now than in times past for the same quantity of fuel.



MzVee added that she now pays over a hundred percent of the price she used to pay for fuel.



“Living in Ghana has become very expensive; I understand the prices of goods and services increase with time, but the increment this time around is outrageous. I was filling my tank for about GH¢300 but now I fill it for close to GH¢700. So yeah, it’s hard in Ghana,” she said.



Giving his opinion on government’s newly introduced tax, the electronic levy tax, MzVee revealed that she is not in support of the tax because she feels it is a double taxation of citizens inadequate earnings.



“I don’t have a good take on E-Levy because I feel like it’s a double taxation situation,” MzVee explained.



The ‘Natural Girl’ also called on the government to halt plans to construct a national cathedral and focus on solving the basic social needs and problems of the average Ghanaian.





She said, “I think there are basic things we should look at before we think about building a national cathedral in this country. I feel like for every five minutes there is a church, so why don’t we focus on fixing street lights, fixing potholes, basic things like that before we think about one big church for God,” the singer said.



MzVee dropped a new album, 10-Thirty, a few weeks ago.



