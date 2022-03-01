MzVee becomes first Ghanaian musician to perform on Grammy’s ‘Press Play’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

MzVee has become the first Ghanaian musician to feature on the Grammy’s ‘Press play at home’ platform.



The Ghanian R&B singer took her Press Play At Home performance as an opportunity to dress her best.



Donning a leather dress and silver hoops, MzVee sings a beautiful rendition of “Coming Home,” her 2021 single with Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.



What makes a lovely vocal performance even more enchanting? Twinkling lights, of course.



For her Press Play At the Home performance, MzVee opted for an entire backdrop of globe lights that sparkled as she sang her song “Coming Home.” The Ghanian singer’s look was just as stunning as the setting, as she wore an off-shoulder leather dress and glittery silver hoop earrings.



“Oh mama, oh mama/ Am coming home, am coming home/ Tell papa, tell papa/ Am coming home, am coming home,” MzVee sings in the song’s jubilant chorus.



One of five tracks MzVee released in 2021, “Coming Home” features another African star, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage. Though MzVee sang the song solo for Press Play At Home, she and Savage teamed up for its official music video that premiered in October.



Watch MzVee’s elegant performance above, and check out more episodes of Press Play At Home.



