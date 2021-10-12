You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 12Article 1377946

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

MzVee advises against sex tapes as blackmailer threatens Tiwa Savage

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian songstress, MzVee born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda play videoGhanaian songstress, MzVee born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda

Ghanaian songstress, MzVee born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda has advised the youth to desist from filming sex tapes when they are in relationships.

Recently, Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage disclosed that she finds herself in an impending crisis as someone has threatened to release her sex tape mistakenly published by her boyfriend.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Cape Coast-based Kastle FM's Drive show, the ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker, remarked that taking a nude video or doing a sex tape is a no for her but that it’s a personal decision of whoever chooses so to do.

She said: “Taking nude videos or making a sex tape with my boyfriend is a no for me because right now I don’t trust mobile phones of today.

MzVee explained: “Because people can do things anyhow these days and have access to your personal information on your phone so I would advise against it.

“But at the end of the day it is anyone’s personal decision and choice to do whatever they want to do but for me it is a no,” she concluded.

News

Akufo Addo arrives in Serbia aboard a chartered Boeing jet

How Akufo-Addo used chartered 'luxury' jet to Serbia for NAM conference

Sports

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac

Zimbabwe vs Ghana: Probable starting XI of Black Stars and Warriors

Business

The AfCFTA is headquartered in Accra, Ghana

African Engineers commit to supporting African Continental Free Trade Area

Africa

Malaria remains a major cause of death and hospital admissions in parts of Africa

Malaria vaccine good news for poor Africans - Ghanaian academic

Opinions

Ephraim Amu, composer of 'Yen ara y’asaase ni'

How did 'Mia de nyigba lolo la' in Ewe become 'Yen ara y’asaase ni' in Twi?