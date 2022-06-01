MzGee to host Millicent Yankey’s Grace Experience, USA

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: Gloria Akpene Nyarku, Contributor

Media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku popularly known as MzGee is host for the maiden edition of ‘Grace Experience, USA’.



MzGee who hosted the launch and maiden edition of the ‘Grace Experience, Ghana’ has once again been chosen by the founder of the Grace Experience concert, Millicent Yankey, who is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel songstress based in Atlanta, Georgia.



Millicent Yankey gave Ghana a thrill when she assembled Elder Mireku, Hannah Marfo, KODA, Danso Abbeam, UK based Ghanaian artiste, Emmanuel Smith, Efe Grace, Lady Chatty and a host of others inside Zoeland, Perez Chapel International, Mataheko in September 2021 for ‘Grace Experience, Ghana’.



The Ghana Music Awards, USA, female artiste of the year is entreating Ghanaians and Africans in and around Atlanta, Georgia to join her replicate that feat at 4pm come June 11, 2022, inside E Hall, Atlanta, 15505 Beaver Ruin RD Norcross, GA 30093.



Millicent who just released a medley titled ‘Praise him’ featuring francophone singer, Dave Da Music Box is recruiting the winner of 3Music and VGMA gospel song of the year, Ohemaa Mercy to lead the pack which includes Selina Boateng, Cee of Mentor fame, Sarah Sings, Lady Idan, Rita Queen, Lady Joy P and the only man standing Daniel Nettey to awesome presence of God as she launches the maiden edition of the ‘Grace Experience, USA’.



