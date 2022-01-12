MzGee’s husband says he sent TT’s ‘leftovers’ audio to Bawumia’s aide, defends wife

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Raymond Acquah, the husband of media personality MzGee, has mounted a spirited defense for his better half after she was hit with a barrage of criticisms for allegedly leaking Psalm Adjeteyfio’s audio.



In a Facebook post, Wednesday, Raymond Acquah expressed concerns over the attacks on his wife who, according to him, has no bad intentions for Psalm Adjeteyfio.



“For a woman who had willingly given her resources to the ailing actor and gone out of her way to get more help for him to be treated with such contempt is disgraceful”, Mr. Acquah’s post read.



“Throughout her engagements with the actor, she has been nothing but helpful and compassionate. She deserves praise and not vitriol”, he added.



In the last couple of days, TT, as the veteran actor is affectionately called, has been in the news after an audio clip of him begging MzGee for leftovers landed in the public domain. In the said audio, the actor indicated that he has invested the GH¢50,000 the vice president gave him and that since the vice president’s donation was made public, all those who used to help him withdrew which has created a lot of problems for him.



“MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is, people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying it,” the Taxi Driver TV series actor explained in the audio.



“Right now, the situation has created a lot of problems for me; you know, a lot of people use to help me a lot but now everybody…I even understood that some people contributed some money in States to be sent to me; the moment they heard [that the Vice President had given me the money] everybody went for his money,” Psalm Adjeteyfio added.



Although a section of the public expressed disappointment in TT’s decision to continuously beg despite receiving huge sums of money from donors, some launched scathing attacks on MzGee, questioning why she leaked the audio. MzGee in response denied leaking the audio. She however mentioned that she sent the audio to someone at the vice president’s office.



In his social media post, however, Raymond Acquah disclosed he sent the audio to Dr. Bawumia’s aide for clarification.



He stated: “As the one who was mandated to send the said voice note to Gideon Boako in his capacity as the aide who did the donation on behalf of the Vice President, to clarify the relationship between the office and the actor and explore the possibilities of getting him further help, I find the unwarranted attacks on MzGee GH completely unacceptable.”



