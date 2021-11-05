MzGee exposes one of the biggest problems in the Ghanaian music industry

Entertainment of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: MzGee Ghana, Contributor

If you ask most Ghanaian musicians they will single out lack of support from other industry players and Ghanaians in general as one of the key problems they face.



Some will even go ahead to say, unlike their Nigerian counterparts, they as Ghanaian artistes do not enjoy the requisite promotion and loyalty even for holding high the flag of the nation.



Interestingly some of the A-list artistes appear to be championing these sentiments especially when they come up for criticism for one misconduct or the other.



In this rant, I (MzGee) hold the mirror up to these artistes, pointing out the honest truth to them about how they have taken other industry players and their people for granted and treated many with the greatest disregard.



