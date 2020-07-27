Music of Monday, 27 July 2020

Myx Quest making waves with new single 'No Apologies'

play videoMyx Quest teamed up with Ghanaian rap god M.anifest, Kimarné, and B4Bonah for 'No apologies'

UK-Based Ghanaian record producer and qualified composer Myx Quest is making superwaves with his new single No Apologies which was released on 17th July 2020 and already landed multiple editorial playlists across most DSPs including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Audiomack, etc.



The video has also clocked up over 125K YouTube views in 1 week and the song has been played on Capital Xtra by Manny Norte and Ras Kwame and across numerous major stations in Ghana and Nigeria by high profile OAPs.



He teamed up with Ghanaian rap god M.anifest, Kimarné, and B4Bonah. The multi-genre producer serves us a fusion of R&B, Hip Hop and Dancehall vibes sandwiched in a bed of Afro-beats rhythms and instrumentation allowing Myx to show off his versatile musicianship.



The lush chords, piano runs, guitar, and ambient sounds coupled with the dope syncopated drum patterns typical of Quest sets the scene for fun summer vibes, “good energy” and could easily be enjoyed just as an instrumental.



M.anifest as always delivers a solid rap verse with flow, presence, and punchlines for days while Kimarne’s very unique tone delivers a dope Jamaican patois flow with UK Afroswing influence.



It’s then topped off with B4Bonah bringing a twist with his local traditional Ashanti chant, which is infectious and widens the audience's scope even more.



When asked how he compared this track to Tingi Ningi, which was also championed by Manny Norte and playlisted across DSPs, Myx Quest’s response was “It’s like asking Pharrell to compare Frontin’ with Super thug, different vibes but you can instantly hear they were all produced by him.”





