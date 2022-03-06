Mya Yafai confirms breakup with Davido; Chioma cruises again

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Cambodian Instagram model, Mya Yafai, has confirmed her breakup with Nigerian music star Davido. This comes as Chioma appears to have regained her man.



During a recent Instagram live session with her fans, Mya said “yeah I think I will go with bullshit”, when questioned about her relationship status with the 30BG supremo.



In 2021, Davido and Mya shared sizzling display of affection. That was as the gists of Davido’s breakup with babymama and fiancée Chioma Rowland rented the airwaves.



The duo were eventually forced to take their relationship off public eyes due to profuse dragging from angry Davido and Chioma shippers.



As Mya and Davido’s relationship goes downhill, the music star and his ex-fiancée seem to have found their spark.



A now viral video, shows Chioma and her son in Davido’s private jet as they set off to support the artist in his upcoming show at O2 arena, London.



Davido and Chioma are yet to publicly confirm their reunion.