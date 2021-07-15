My works were not appreciated enough at Zylofon FM – DJ Ashmen

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian DJ, DJ Ashmen has debunked allegations that he was sacked from Zylofon Media.



In an interview with Elsie Lamar, host of Talkertainment on GhanaWebTV, the renowned DJ said his exit from Zylofon Media was by choice even though there were a few hitches in the course of his work.



“Man must move on, you can’t put your eggs in one basket”, he said.



He ascertained that his work with the media company was not appreciated enough.



He also mentioned that his work with the media house was not permitting him to engage in other businesses to increase his income and take good care of his family.



“Pressure was coming in, I had to feed the family”, he said.



DJ Ashmen worked with Zylofon FM for three years.



